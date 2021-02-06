e-ticketing firm joins movie streaming service bandwagon

New Delhi :

With over 600 movie titles and more than 72,000 hours of content, BookMyShow Stream will feature a curated library of films and content from around the world.





With over 22,000 hours of content being Exclusive to the platform at launch, BookMyShow Stream will feature multiple marquee Premieres every Friday. It will provide users with the option to rent a movie for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access. The price points will differ depending on the selection made and would range between Rs 40-700.





“BMS will focus on bringing films under categories such as Premieres, Exclusives, World Cinema, Missed in Theatres, Festival Favourites and dedicated Bundles. These categories have been built on the back of years of rich consumer understanding and data insights on user behaviour and preferences garnered on the platform,” BMS COO (Cinemas) Ashish Saksena said. BMS had launched global online streaming to allow consumers to access live entertainment shows from their homes after the pandemic disrupted the movie-going experience.





Through ‘BookMyShow Online,’ it offers paid and free performances across music, comedy and other performing arts. BookMyShow Stream will feature movies like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 that people would have missed watching in theatres.