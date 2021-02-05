Tata-Boeing to make aero-structures for 737 aircraft

Mumbai :

"A new production line has been set up at our Hyderabad facility to make vertical fin structures for Boeing-737 jets," said the JV in a statement on the margins of the 13th biennial Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base on the city's northern outskirts.

The JV's facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers, worldwide.

"The JV is a part of our commitment to co-develop integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world and a reflection of the country's Amenabar Bharat initiative," said Boeing India president Sail Gupte on the occasion.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. chief executive Sekaran Singh said expansion of the JV's aero-structures production facility to make vertical fins for 737s was another milestone in its collaboration with the US-based Boeing.

"The new production line is a testament for our commitment to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing," said Singh in the statement.

As the vertical fin is a structural part, the new production line will use robotics and automation in manufacturing.

"The expansion will create additional job opportunities and enable skill development," added the statement.

A subsidiary of Tata Sons, Tata Advanced Systems is the strategic aerospace and defence arm of the salt-to-software Tata group.

The subsidiary is a key player in making missile systems, radars, command and control systems, aerospace and aero-structures, drones, optronic systems and homeland security solutions.