Tata-Boeing to make aero-structures for 737 aircraft

Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd. would make vertical fin structures for the global aerospace major's 737 family of aircraft, an official of the joint venture (JV) said on Friday.
"A new production line has been set up at our Hyderabad facility to make vertical fin structures for Boeing-737 jets," said the JV in a statement on the margins of the 13th biennial Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base on the city's northern outskirts.
The JV's facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers, worldwide.
"The JV is a part of our commitment to co-develop integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world and a reflection of the country's Amenabar Bharat initiative," said Boeing India president Sail Gupte on the occasion.
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. chief executive Sekaran Singh said expansion of the JV's aero-structures production facility to make vertical fins for 737s was another milestone in its collaboration with the US-based Boeing.
"The new production line is a testament for our commitment to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing," said Singh in the statement.
As the vertical fin is a structural part, the new production line will use robotics and automation in manufacturing.
"The expansion will create additional job opportunities and enable skill development," added the statement.
A subsidiary of Tata Sons, Tata Advanced Systems is the strategic aerospace and defence arm of the salt-to-software Tata group.
The subsidiary is a key player in making missile systems, radars, command and control systems, aerospace and aero-structures, drones, optronic systems and homeland security solutions.
