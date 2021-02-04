BEL to make aviation hoses for Russian firm

Bangalore :

"We have signed an offset contract with joint stock company Rosoboronexport to set up a facility for making aviation hoses at our Pune subsidiary (BEL Optronic Devices Ltd)," said an official on the sidelines of the 13th biennial Aero India 2021 at the Yelahanka air force base in the city on Thursday.





The offset contract is consistent with the Central government's Make in India initiative to indigenise defence production.





The operation of numerous aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) generates demand for aviation hoses, which are consumables in nature. We will obtain the technology based on modern production and testing machinery to make high-quality hoses for all types of aircraft operating in India," said the official in a statement.





A hose is a flexible hollow tube designed to carry fluids from one location to another.





The contract was signed by BEL General Manager K.V. Suresh Kumar and Rosoboron's Deputy Head Vadim Belyaev at the 6th India-Russia military industrial conference, held as part of the three-day air show.





In a related development, the defence behemoth entered into an agreement with the city-based BPL Medical Technologies Ltd to make medical products for providing affordable healthcare to the people across the country.





The agreement was signed by BEL director Vijay Kumar Katyal and BPL Medical chief executive Sunil Khurana at the defence expo.





As part of the agreement, BPL Medical will transfer its technology to make and sell patient monitoring systems and C-ARM surgical imaging system.