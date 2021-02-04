Reliance Marcellus to sell its upstream assets in Pennsylvania

Mumbai :

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation, have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Inc, a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $ 250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14 per common share in next seven years.

A Purchase and Sale Agreement has been signed between Reliance Marcellus and NOG on February 3, 2021 for this sale and the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions of closing.

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Reliance and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as its legal counsel.