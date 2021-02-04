Aerospace biz at an inflection point: Dassault

Bangalore :

As systems become more complex to design, build and deliver, original equipment manufacturers and suppliers need to accelerate innovation, drive efficiencies and move to the factory of the future to allow for greater agility on production rates, the company said on the first day of ‘Aero India 2021’ here.





“We will be showcasing industry solution experiences, based on the 3Dexperience platform, which are tailored to meet the requirements of the industry,” said Ravikiran Pothukuchi, Director, Aerospace & Defence in India, Dassault Systemes.





Meanwhile, Airbus will explore opportunities for collaboration in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System training in India. It signed a MoU with aviation training institute Flytech Aviation Academy.