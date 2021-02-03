Airtel Q3 net profit at Rs 854 cr, posts highest-ever consolidated quarter revenue

New Delhi :

Airtel logged its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore in Q3 FY21, up 24.2 per cent over the year-ago period.





Its India business witnessed "highest ever" quarterly revenues of Rs 19,007 crore, up 25.1 per cent over the same period previous year, the company said in a statement.





Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key metric for telecom companies - jumped to Rs 166 from Rs 135 in Q3 FY20.





"Despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through the year, we delivered another strong performance this quarter. This consistency in performance was across every part of our portfolio, as reflected in market share growth across all our business segments," Airtel MD and CEO - India and South Asia - Gopal Vittal said.