Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala Scheme To Be Extended To 1 Cr More Beneficiaries

Published: Feb 01,202112:14 PM by PTI

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
The government on Monday said the free cooking gas LPG scheme, Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries.

She further said city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.

Sitharaman also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

