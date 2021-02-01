Mass adoption of 5G tech years away in India

With talks of “timely” 5G roll out in India resurfacing again after a Covid-hit year that delayed spectrum auction, there are hopes that the fifth-generation cellular technology could be a reality in the second half of the year, even though various reports suggest that its mass adoption could still be years away.

New Delhi : The government is not selling traditional 5G spectrum in the upcoming auction the bidding for which will commence in March, but a tweak in the notice inviting applications has raised hope that companies will be able to launch 5G even on existing bands.



The amendment reduced the notice time period required for telecom companies to give to make advancements and upgrades in technology from one year to six months.



Telecom major Bharti Airtel on January 28 successfully demonstrated live 5G service on a use case basis over a commercial network in Hyderabad city over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (non-standalone) network technology - that is, fall back on 4G network.



Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani last month said that Reliance Jio will pioneer India’s ‘5G Revolution’ in the second half of 2021.



“We should see some soft launches in the later part of second half this year,” said Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint Research, a global industry analysis firm.



“The device ecosystem is ready unlike in 4G or 3G era as we are seeing average selling price (ASP) of the 5G devices already hitting sub $150 or Rs 10,000 mark in markets like China from players such as Realme, Xiaomi and others in just 12-18 months of 5G rollouts,” he said.



The first quarter of 2020 witnessed the launch of the first 5G-ready smartphone in India.



At the end of Q3 2020, India’s 5G handsets shipments stood at 1.7 million, a number which was projected to cross four million by the end of 2020, according to Counterpoint.



“So there is an option of using technologies such as dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) to use 4G spectrum for 5G but we expect government to auction off 3.5GHz mid band spectrum this year,” Shah said. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has already recommended for the auction of spectrum in 3,300-3,600 MHz bands.

