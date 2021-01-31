Bosch’s development arm to hire 2.5k in India

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), the largest offshore development centre for Bosch globally, plans to hire 2,500 people this year to further strengthen its growth momentum and cater to the demand for niche solutions across industries.

New Delhi : RBEI, which currently employs over 20,000 employees in the country, will recruit 1,000 freshers and 1,500 experienced professionals over the course of 2021.



“Last year, we witnessed unprecedented business momentum at RBEI in India, in what was a difficult year for us all. This was owing to the phenomenal passion and cohesion of our teams, who were driven to build some of the industry’s best technology solutions for our clients,” said Dattatri Salagame, RBEI President and MD.



He added in 2021, the company will hire in areas of mobility, embedded, IT, digital and new age technologies.



Salagame said the company’s hiring strategy looks at primarily replacing attrition plus net additions and at its peak hiring and best of business growth, it has done net additions of about 1,000 per year.



RBEI plans to recruit fresh graduates from premier institutions and colleges across the country, including IITs, NITs and IIITs. For lateral hires, RBEI will adopt a skill and competency based approach to tap bright talent from the market.

