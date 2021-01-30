Fabindia, Hidesign in a co-venture as they open stores together in Chennai

Fabindia and Hidesign announced the launch of their first-ever joint location store at Pondy Bazaar, the vibrant commercial hub of Chennai, which is part of smart city project and one of the principal shopping districts of the city.
Chennai: Given the synergies between the two iconic home grown Indian brands, and their shared focus on hand-crafted traditions and innovative design that underpins their offerings, this association promises to create an exciting destination, said a release.
Fabindia will be showcasing its apparel and select home and lifestyle offerings, with Hidesign highlighting its signature, sustainable vegetable tanned leather goods which are handcrafted at their ateliers in Pondicherry. For Hidesign, the store will retail its signature premium leather bags and accessories. The new store also showcases the brand’s latest collections including the East India Leather collection, a range of bags handcrafted using sustainable leathers of the highest quality available in the world and Homme, a back to work collection with a unisex approach.
The store additionally is offering a customisation station which allows one to personalise their buys from an extensive range of products such as functional work bags and classic totes
Fabindia will also be celebrating the distinctive hand- crafted print language that it is associated with - a combination of floral and geometric prints in textiles that celebrate the classic natural fabric through crafts such as ajrakh, ikat, bagh, dabu printing amongst others.
Talking about the new venture, Dilip Kapur, Founder & President, Hidesign says, “Hidesign and Fabindia have discussed the benefits of innovative and genuinely Indian brands to come together to create a community that supports each other. This is a strong first step towards implementing collaboration that will encourage similar brands to come together”
Hidesign has now eight stores in the city, making it the 81st of the brand in the country; while for Fabindia this is the 12th store in Chennai and 316th across the country.
