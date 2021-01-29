Amazon to help Karnataka MSMEs to spur exports

Bangalore :

"The agreement will enable Amazon to train and onboard MSMEs across the state on its global selling platform for driving their exports to customers in 200 countries the world over," said the US-based company's Indian subsidiary in a statement here.





The e-tailer's platform lowers entry barriers for MSMEs to expand their business and launch their products globally.





"MSMEs from the state export a range of products, including readymade apparel, leather goods and toys among others," said the statement.





The company will conduct training, webinars and on-boarding workshops in MSME clusters at Ballari, Channapatna and Mysuru on B2C e-commerce exports and selling worldwide through its 17 international marketplaces.





"The workshops will enable MSMEs to use tools for launching their brands and grow their business in overseas markets through our global selling platform," said the statement.





State Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on the occasion that Karnataka had a vibrant agro, aerospace, automobile, biotech, garment, handicraft, textile and toys sectors.





"Our partnership with Amazon India will enable MSMEs to leverage its global presence and showcase their products to customers the world over," said Shettar in the statement.





Amazon India global trade Director Abhijit Kamra said the partnership with the Karnataka government would elevate MSMEs in the state to a global level.





"The Amazon global selling programme has enabled over 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $2billion in exports and showcase Made in India products," said Kamra in the statement.





"E-commerce firms like Amazon complemented our government's efforts in meeting the needs of customers by delivering essentials and helping thousands of MSMEs to move online to grow and expand their business during the Covid pandemic," said the state industry secretary Gaurav Gupta.





The southern state has a rich cultural and traditional heritage, with multiple Geographical Indications (GIs) products like Bidriware, Channapatna toys and Kinnhal craft. Mysore silk, Udupi cotton and Ilkal sarees are world-famous.





"The partnership with Amazon will help the livelihood of artisans, weavers and craftsmen in the state," added Gupta.





State industrial development commissioner Gunjan Krishna said as 50 per cent of sellers from Karnataka on Amazon were in based in tier-II cities, Amazon should expand its footprint beyond Bengaluru to other parts of the state.





The state has about 8 lakh MSME units with Rs 86,000 crore investments and employ 56 lakh people in 10 clusters spanning automobiles at Hubli-Dharwad, food processing at Kalaburagi, readymade garments at Hubli, raisin at Bijapur (Vijayapura) and Athani in Belagavi, heat treatment at Hubli and printing at Harohalli in Ramanagara district among others.