STPI’s 3-day meet to spur fintech

STPI has taken a lead role in contributing to India’s digital push by setting up Centre of Excellences in emerging techniques.

New Delhi : FinBlue a centre of excellence in FinTech at STPI Chennai approved and funded by MeiTy GOI in collaboration with Tamil Nadu and all other stakeholders, is one such an initiative by STPI besides 11 other COEs have been set up elsewhere in the country.



FinTERACT 2021 a 3-day ‘Global FinTech’ conference with ‘Redefine Fintech,’ as theme, is being organised with an objective to reach out to all stakeholders to develop a common approach to address business, regulatory and technical challenges faced by FinTech domain, a release said.



Ajay Prakash Sawhney Secretary, MeitY, inaugurated the event and launched FinBlue sandbox and FinBlue marketplace on Thursday. All the six pillars identified through design thinking model for operationalisation of FinBlue are being discussed through six sessions extensively by the speakers.

