Honda targets left-hand drive countries for growth

Japanese auto major Honda on Thursday said it has started exporting vehicles from India to left-hand drive nations to strengthen its business here in the country.

New Delhi : The company has begun export of 5th generation Honda City sedan with the dispatch of initial batch to the Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said.



HCIL has been exporting the right-hand drive models of the City sedan to South Africa since August 2020 and to neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from October 2020, it added.



“Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its left-hand drive model to completely new destinations are a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business,” HCIL President-CEO Gaku Nakanishi said adding, “We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce right and left-hand drive models.”

