TVS Motor net profit zooms to Rs 266 cr in Q3

TVS Motor Company reported highest ever revenue of Rs 5,404 cr in the third quarter of 2020-21 against Rs 4,126 cr in the third quarter of 2019-20 registering a growth of 31%.

Chennai : It reported highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 511 cr for the third quarter recording a growth of 41% as against Rs. 363 cr in third quarter of 2019-20. It also recorded highest-ever PBT of

Rs 362 cr in the third quarter of 2020-21 compared to Rs 146 cr in the Q3 of 2019-20. The third quarter results of last year had a onetime reversal of exceptional item of Rs 76 cr.



During the current quarter, it reported highest ever Profit After Tax of Rs 266 cr with focus on working capital management, among others.

