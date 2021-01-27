Microsoft crosses USD 5 billion in gaming revenue for first time: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed that the company surpassed $5 billion in gaming revenue for the first time in the quarter that ended on December 31.

San Francisco : On the earnings call with analysts late on Tuesday, Nadella said Xbox Live has over a 100 million monthly active users while Game Pass now has 18 million subscribers. This is good news as “we expand our opportunity to reach the world’s three billion gamers wherever they play. The launch of Xbox series X and series S was the most successful in our history with the most devices ever sold in a launch month,” Nadella said after the company declared healthy results for the December quarter.



The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 globally.

