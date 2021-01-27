Agri-NBFCs ‘banks’ on parity for govt subsidies

In a bid to strengthen Agri-NBFCs and help it become a significant contributor in financing the entire value chain of agriculture, the government may consider including these financial institutions in all state supported subsidy schemes and programmes.

New Delhi : The agri sector NBFCs have made a strong case for including them in various subsidy schemes and programmes of the government, a benefit hitherto available only to the Banks.



This is a demand that would be given due consideration while framing financing regulations for the agricultural sector, official sources said. “This (inclusion of agri NBFCs in government programmes) will bring about certainty and predictability in the business of rural lending and make the system transparent in terms of policy implementation.”



“Additionally, customer benefits will also significantly increase,” said Prabhat Chaturvedi, CEO, Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency (NAFA).

