62 pc women tech force prefer office over WFH: Survey

Nearly 62% Indian women working in the tech or IT industry prefer working in the office to working from home (WFH), says a new report.

New Delhi : This means that 38% women preferred WFH while about 36% women said they had more autonomy when not working in an office, as per the “Women in Tech” report by cybersecurity

firm Kaspersky.



When female respondents were asked about the day-to-day functions that are detracting from

productivity or work progression, 54% said they had done the majority of cleaning in the home compared to 33% of men.



Similarly, about 54% women had been in charge of home schooling compared to 40% of men, and 50% of women have had to adapt their working hours more than their male partner in order to

look after the family. As a result, 76% of women in India believe the effects of COVID-19 have actually delayed, rather than enhanced,

their overall career progression.



“Companies need to signal, both through culture and policy, that they will give working parents of both genders the flexibility they need during COVID (and beyond),” Merici Vinton, Co-Founder and

CEO at Ada’s List, a professional women’s network, said.



“Firms need to understand that representation does matter and having women in leadership, majority-women teams and women in interviews demonstrates there’s space for women in their company.”

