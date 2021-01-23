Sat, Jan 23, 2021

Maruti Suzuki sells over 160,700 units of Swift in CY 2020

Published: Jan 23,202104:35 PM by IANS

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has sold over 160,700 units of its premium hatchback Swift in CY 2020.

New Delhi:
According to the company, over 2.3 million units of the premium hatchback have been sold in the past 15 years. 

"Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited. 

"Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order." 

In addition, the company said: "With more than 53 per cent of customers below the age of 35 years, Maruti Suzuki Swift has established itself as the 'Coming of the age' car with tech-savvy features, value-for-money offerings and sporty design".

