Maruti Suzuki sells over 160,700 units of Swift in CY 2020

According to the company, over 2.3 million units of the premium hatchback have been sold in the past 15 years.





"Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.





"Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order."





In addition, the company said: "With more than 53 per cent of customers below the age of 35 years, Maruti Suzuki Swift has established itself as the 'Coming of the age' car with tech-savvy features, value-for-money offerings and sporty design".