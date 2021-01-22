Reliance Home Finance Q3 loss widens to Rs 340 cr

Reliance Home Finance, part of the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 339.55 crore for the third quarter of 2020-21. The company had posted a loss of Rs 73.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
New Delhi:
Total income fell to Rs 174.66 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 442.03 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Reliance Home Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income dropped to Rs 170.94 crore from Rs 424.22 crore earlier.
Expenses rose to Rs 688.97 1 crore as against Rs 549.03 crore in Q3 FY20.
Last month, lenders to troubled the mortgage firm extended the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) for another three months.
The company got bids from six suitors as part of the debt resolution process.
