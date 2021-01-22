HDFC Life Q3 profit up marginally to Rs 265 cr

New Delhi :

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 250.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.





Its total income improved to Rs 21,126.80 crore from Rs 11,648.72 crore in October-December 2019. During the April-December period, the company's net profit also rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore from Rs 984 crore in the same period a year ago.





The company's solvency ratio was 2.02 times as on December 31 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.