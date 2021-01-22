JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarter

New Delhi :

Its total consolidated income during October-December 2020 rose to Rs 22,006 crore, compared with Rs 18,182 crore in the year-ago period.





The company''s total expenses stood at Rs 18,120 crore, higher as against Rs 17,719 crore a year ago.





Part of O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.