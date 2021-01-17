Samsung hopes S21 series to boost smartphone sales in 2021

Samsung Electronics on Sunday said that the company is confident that the Galaxy S21 series and its ecosystem devices such as Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag will continue to drive category growth this year.

New Delhi : Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 family -- the entry-level S21, the mid-tier S21+ and the high-end S21 Ultra -- at an online event last week.



Of the three models, the high-end S21 Ultra supports the S-Pen stylus, which was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets.



TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, said that early feedback from carriers and partners was fantastic, with many stating they are excited about the bold new design, advanced pro-grade camera, seamlessly integrated ecosystem experience and best-ever performance, at a great value.



"During this challenging time, our consumers need the latest innovations more than ever.



"From the ultimate experience of super-intelligent, industry-leading pro-grade camera and video capabilities for S21 Ultra, to a core flagship experience available across the S21 series, we look forward to offering amazing experiences at a greater value to our consumers," Roh said in a statement.



Samsung said the S21 Ultra features its most intelligent and brightest screen, with a quad-rear camera setup, dual tele lens system and 4K video capabilities.



"We feel confident that the Galaxy S21 series and its ecosystem devices such as Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag will continue to drive category growth this year," Roh said.



The Galaxy S21 (8GB+128GB) will cost Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey colours) while Galaxy S21 (8GB+256GB) will be available for Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey colours).



Galaxy S21+ (8GB+128GB) will come for Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black colours) while the 8GB+256GB version will cost Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black colours).



The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB will cost Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra with 16GB+512GB variant will be available for Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black colour)



"We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations," Roh noted.



According to Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business, Galaxy S21 series is built for those who want premium mobile innovations to capture and share their world.



"Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are for people who want to take and share high quality photos and videos, to enjoy a premium viewing experience, plus powerful connectivity no matter where you are," he said.



"To support our Galaxy community in this journey, we are transitioning to removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones".

