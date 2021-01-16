HCL Tech to hire 20,000 people in 6 months on back of digi services

New Delhi :

The Noida-based company, which crossed $10 billion milestone in the calendar year 2020, had 1,59,682 employees at the end of December 31, 2020. It saw a gross addition of 12,422 people, while net addition during the December 2020 quarter was of 6,597 people. Attrition for IT services (on last 12 month basis) was at 10.2 per cent. “There was a net hiring of over 6,500 people in Q3 (third quarter). There is a big demand pipeline and so, we are continuing to hire both freshers and lateral talent to fulfil the demand,” HCL Technologies President-CEO C Vijayakumar said. “I foresee about 20,000 people to be hired - both freshers and laterals - in the next 4-6 months based on the demand that we have seen. About 15 per cent of these would be for onshore locations or client geographies with the remaining will be offshore,” he added.