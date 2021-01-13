Hyundai teases 1st all electric car IONIQ 5, arrives in Feb

Seoul :

IONIQ 5 will be the first vehicle mated with Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system made exclusively for next-generation battery electric vehicles.





The IONIQ 5 midsize crossover vehicle comes with a battery that enables driving over 500 kms on a single charge and ultra-fast charging to 80 per cent capacity within 18 minutes.





"Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre.





IONIQ 5's signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Colour Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand's timeless design value.





IONIQ 5's front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within.





The electric car is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimising panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.





Hyundai Motor has also released four teaser videos to spark curiosity about the new model, each presenting viewers with a sneak peek at IONIQ 5's core technologies, raising expectations for the company's dedicated BEV lineup brand and its first entry.



