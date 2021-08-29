Madras memory that stands out? Mango ice-cream from Kunhiramans'

Chennai :

One of my early childhood memories is of trips to Woodland drive-in restaurant now the semmozhi poonga park. My parents used to take me to the restaurant for an evening snack and we used to play in the slides and swings, which was something I often look forward to. It was a memory that stands out for me as it was landmark that I miss but there are no regrets now that it had been converted to a park which is a green lung.





The other is the mango icecream from a small shop called Kunhiramans in Royapuram, where my mother used to live. The ice-creams, which I hear are still available, tasted like a fresh mango rather than the artificial flavouring.









A snapshot of a video Sanjay had recorded while doing a story on Kunhiramans' mango ice-cream for NDTV.







Talking about the positive changes, I would like Chennai to solve its water scarcity and mosquito menace. When I was a little boy we used to live a small villa in Little Mount, I remember carrying pots of water. But now it has been mitigated to a large extant but not everybody is lucky. I would like this change to be for everybody in the city.