'Created a game called Memories of Madras as a tribute to this city'

Chennai: I grew up in Madras and have lived here for almost all my life. It is in this city that I was born, built a home, raised my children, and discovered so much about myself both personally and professionally.
To me, my favourite memory of madras is growing up in Adyar. Our home was just off Lattice Bridge Road and right behind my home, was a large open space that the corporation chose to fill with beach sand.
Naturally, it was a magnet for all us children and a wonderful place to play. We would play there every day till our parents got tired of calling us home. Shuttle, running and catching, cricket, the list goes on. The cricket ball would often go across Lattice Bridge Road, and I remember crossing the road to field it. When I look at that busy road today, it seems almost like a dream or another world.
There is another memory that fascinates me about how the city has grown. Sometimes when driving home, my father would take the road down from where Ambika Appalam in Adyar is today. Now it is a busy road. But, at that time, it was a dirt road full of potholes often without a soul in sight. My mother would get so annoyed because she was always afraid that we would get stuck and there would be no one to ask for help. It seems almost a laughable memory when you see the traffic on that road today.
The city has grown, has become crowded, and yet there is something about it, something I can’t define. It is because of this special something that I introduced in Kreeda a game called Memories of Madras.
When I started creating the game, I had a whole list of places and landmarks that I wanted to include in the game. Many of them I had driven past, many I had not taken the time to visit and had barely seen in the hustle and bustle of traffic. So, I decided to wake up at the crack of dawn one day and drive to every landmark.
What an experience it was to see everything undisturbed in the quiet of the morning. I fell in love with the city again that day. The game I designed is a tribute to this city I call home.
