Wrap up Madras Week with these events today

Chennai :

Madras Red Fort Doctors Foundation Online will be hosting a talk by Sriram V on the topic History of Medicine in Madras. Prior registration is needed, upon which event link will be shared. Email to editor@madrasmusings.com





Date and time: August 29, 8 pm to 9 pm





As part of Madras Week celebrations, Story Corner at Boomine will be hosting a presentation titled Mudaliars and Madras by author and storyteller Sudha Umashanker. She will be recounting the numerous contributions of many illustrious and some forgotten Mudaliars.





Date and time: August 29, 11.15 am





Zoom ID: 894 603 0838;





Passcode: 1sCcVu





Co-founder and Managing Director of Prism Public Relations Sathyan Bhatt will have an online session called Purasawalkam of the Past.





Date and time: August 29, 6 pm to 7 pm Zoom ID: 891 4188 9347 Passcode: 29082021 If you are interested to know more about ancient Thiruvotriyur, then join this Zoom session with historian Meenakshi Devaraj. Link will be shared after registration.









Date and time: August 29, 6 pm onwards