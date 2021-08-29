Sun, Aug 29, 2021

Wrap up Madras Week with these events today

Discover the history of medicine in Madras with historian Sriram V or enjoy a session storyteller Sudha Umashanker. There's much to do this Sunday.

Historian Sriram V
Chennai:
Madras Red Fort Doctors Foundation Online will be hosting a talk by Sriram V on the topic History of Medicine in Madras. Prior registration is needed, upon which event link will be shared. Email to editor@madrasmusings.com

Date and time: August 29, 8 pm to 9 pm 

As part of Madras Week celebrations, Story Corner at Boomine will be hosting a presentation titled Mudaliars and Madras by author and storyteller Sudha Umashanker. She will be recounting the numerous contributions of many illustrious and some forgotten Mudaliars.

Date and time: August 29, 11.15 am

Zoom ID: 894 603 0838;  

Passcode: 1sCcVu 

Co-founder and Managing Director of Prism Public Relations Sathyan Bhatt will have an online session called Purasawalkam of the Past.

Date and time: August 29, 6 pm to 7 pm Zoom ID: 891 4188 9347 Passcode: 29082021 If you are interested to know more about ancient Thiruvotriyur, then join this Zoom session with historian Meenakshi Devaraj. Link will be shared after registration. 

For details, message @namveedu_namoor_namkadhai on Instagram.

Date and time: August 29, 6 pm onwards

