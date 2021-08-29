Wrap up Madras Week with these events today

Discover the history of medicine in Madras with historian Sriram V or enjoy a session storyteller Sudha Umashanker. There's much to do this Sunday.
Chennai:
Madras Red Fort Doctors Foundation Online will be hosting a talk by Sriram V on the topic History of Medicine in Madras. Prior registration is needed, upon which event link will be shared. Email to editor@madrasmusings.com
Date and time: August 29, 8 pm to 9 pm
As part of Madras Week celebrations, Story Corner at Boomine will be hosting a presentation titled Mudaliars and Madras by author and storyteller Sudha Umashanker. She will be recounting the numerous contributions of many illustrious and some forgotten Mudaliars.
Date and time: August 29, 11.15 am
Zoom ID: 894 603 0838;
Passcode: 1sCcVu
Co-founder and Managing Director of Prism Public Relations Sathyan Bhatt will have an online session called Purasawalkam of the Past.
Date and time: August 29, 6 pm to 7 pm Zoom ID: 891 4188 9347 Passcode: 29082021 If you are interested to know more about ancient Thiruvotriyur, then join this Zoom session with historian Meenakshi Devaraj. Link will be shared after registration.
For details, message @namveedu_namoor_namkadhai on Instagram.
Date and time: August 29, 6 pm onwards
