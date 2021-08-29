‘Suburban Chennai fostered our ability to imagine and explore’

Chennai :

I lived for just 28 years in Madras since she was renamed Chennai in 1998. But I have lived all my life by her enticing East Coast and wish to perish on the sands of her shores.





The Bay of Bengal has fuelled my most colorful daydreams, especially, during the perfunctory excursions organized by our schools, with no inkling of real history or imagination.





But the grand sculptures we saw and the cinematic melodies sung, set the backdrop for many stories etched inside our heads!





The arterial Grand Trunk Road and the amazing electric trains that connected the city with the suburb, carry many interesting tales of adventure, romance and disgust too.





Listening to English, Hindi, and Thamizh songs in the old Ambassador car with its booty of tapes is as vivid as the pride with which we took our visiting cousins to Marina Beach and the many temples around.





I remember we set out from Chromepet to Mambalam Nalli’s for some silk shopping when the car broke down! The gazes that my half British cousin got dressed in a tube top and short skirt for the unplanned train ride then was sheer amusement that I cherish.





Once a hen ran under the car while we set out to visit an uncle in Thiruvatriyoor. We stood for an hour on the spot to settle the dispute with a good amount of cash while I learned a good amount of Madras bashai as well. Each part of the town had a flavor to it. Purasawalkam, Egmore, Nungambakkam…..





Kushaldas Garden in Chetpet will come alive in my deathbed I am sure, with NCC drills, rifles, and dance rehearsals for Republic Day camps. It was the NCC Girls Battalion headquarters in the 80s and I still remember the smell of the large rooms and the textures of the floor there.





St Dominics Anglo Indian School where I studied in St.Thomas Mount carries memories of me imagining Sir Robert Clive formally walking around clad in red and white uniform since it had an old portion that he had used.





Suburban Chennai fostered our ability to imagine and explore. We had time, we were free and our Madras nurtured a healthy madness.





While learning to cycle, I fell into a big pond from which frogs leaped. I played seven stones on the street with the boys and caught local fish with them during the monsoons. The many lakes and ponds flooded over with water gushing through the gutters in front of our homes.





We, children, gathered every evening to chant the sahasranamam in the house with the large swing and a pink lotus pond that had a fountain. The maama there gave a big group of us, protein-rich sundal and iron-rich paanagam or buttermilk every day; irrespective of whether we came from the independent bungalows, outhouses, or thatched tenements.





We had many friends and we did many things together.





My Madras were energized with eclectic experiences and enriched our memories for another day.