'Public spaces in Chennai must be elderly and differently-abled friendly’

Chennai is a beautiful place to live in India and I love the way the city has evolved over the years. Like any other metropolitan city, Chennai has its merits and demerits. The city has developed a lot in terms of infrastructure. But, I would love to see my city with footpaths only for pedestrians. There should be a strict law on this. A few years ago, there was a lot of greenery here. But it is diminishing now.





Thankfully, a lot of individual organisations are coming forward to plant trees across the city. Parks in Chennai are sort of cluttered — I would like to see parks with separate walking tracks with lots of greenery around. Compared to other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai is not really disabled-friendly. Public spaces like parks, beaches should be elderly and differently-abled friendly.







