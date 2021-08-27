'People of Madras supported us in times of trouble'

Chennai :

Having been born and brought up in this city it’s quite easy to fall in love with it.





The bird song you hear in the morning, that first sip of sugarcane juice in summer, that foam on your filter coffee, the list is endless. But what I connect to the most is the name.





Our family business in art supply and stationery started in 1948 at Kasi Chetty Street, Sowcarpet, by the name Hindustan Trading Company and our humble beginnings as distributors for Madras Pencil Factory. That’s why I even called our branch in Alwarpet Madras Art Store – a nod to my heritage and deep roots in this community.





It is the people of Madras that supported us in times of trouble and ensured that we stay relevant even today.

I love this city so deeply, thanks to my dad. Not only was it a place where he realised his potential as an entrepreneur and passed on his legacy to me, but it was also where I had the best memories.





As a kid, daily trips to Marina Beach for Rs 5 orange popsicles were something I looked forward to. Not to forget the butter bun and chocolate pyramid at Hot Breads, I would beg my father to get on my way back from school (Church Park). Sunday morning breakfast from Woodlands and Saravana Bhavan was a staple in our house. I know it seems all memories involve food, But don’t the best ones always?





We’ve expanded Hindustan to a 4,000 square foot showroom and I am mighty proud of the landmark it’s become, thanks to the support of the local community. I’ve travelled around the world, but Madras is home and always will be.