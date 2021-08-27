'For me, Chennai is one of the safest cities for women'

Chennai :

One of the first things that struck me when I moved from a small town in Andhra Pradesh to Chennai in 2011, was the harmony between people and communities. As someone new to the city, I have always received help whenever I needed it. The city has been very welcoming.





Another important factor was safety. I have had to work odd shifts at work and while returning home, I have never felt unsafe. This level of security, especially for women, is something that I have not experienced in other cities.





And lastly, I love how staying in Chennai allows me to be close to the beach. This is something that I missed in my hometown, but now, I enjoy unwinding at the beach after a tough week.