Aug 27, 2021

'For me, Chennai is one of the safest cities for women'

Published: Aug 27,2021

Apart from safety, Naveena also finds the proximity to the beach a good reason to call Chennai home.

Naveena Nagarajan, Business analyst
Chennai:
One of the first things that struck me when I moved from a small town in Andhra Pradesh to Chennai in 2011, was the harmony between people and communities. As someone new to the city, I have always received help whenever I needed it. The city has been very welcoming. 

Another important factor was safety. I have had to work odd shifts at work and while returning home, I have never felt unsafe. This level of security, especially for women, is something that I have not experienced in other cities. 

And lastly, I love how staying in Chennai allows me to be close to the beach. This is something that I missed in my hometown, but now, I enjoy unwinding at the beach after a tough week.

