'Nowhere else have I seen such a frenzy after a Rajinikanth release'

Chennai :

Chennai is a city. Madras is an emotion – it can’t be more true! Having spent most of my life in this city, it certainly is home to me and I cannot think of living anywhere else!





My early memories have been spending time at the beach, eating those hot bhajjis, and on the way back home stopping by Woodlands and enjoying those delicious idlis! Or doing chaat time at Gangotri!





My love for filter coffee came from what I used to have at Woodlands. After that, the next best filter coffee I have had has been at Sangeetha.





And talking of Chennai, can cinema be far behind? The frenzy we see for a Rajnikant release, I don’t think we can see that anywhere else. I absolutely love Rajnikant movies!

I love the city’s calmness and the way it accepts all.





Bobby Tandon is a PR Professional