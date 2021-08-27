‘Cultural scene remains intact which is a great thing’

Chennai :

Earlier, vegetable buying was an interesting activity for many of us. Many vendors used to sell vegetables and fruits at Panagal Park pavements. We just have to park the car and walk down the lane to get different types of veggies. Today, I don't think people enjoy buying vegetables because of the crowd.





Another lovely activity we enjoyed was going to the beach with the children without any worry about parking facilities. We used to visit places like Crocodile Bank, Snake Park and Guindy Park and we eagerly waited for the outing day. I don’t think my grandchildren would go to the same places and enjoy as much as we did.





For today’s generation, entertainment comes from other sources. The cultural scene is very much the same and like any other music-dance enthusiast, I always look forward to the Margazhi festival.





Those days, we were trying our best to sell kalchatti (stone hand-carved traditional cooking vessel) to support artisans. But today, we don’t have to make any effort because people are buying traditional vessels. I am glad that many are wanting to go back to their roots. This city is my home and I couldn’t think of living in any other place.





Gita Ram is the Chairperson of Crafts Council of India