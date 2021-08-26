Chennai :

I would love for Chennai to become a more pedestrian-friendly city. If children, elderly folks and the disabled are able to get around easily and safely, that will be a huge plus. And I don't just mean accessible buildings. Roads and traffic signals and crossings should be.





If the city can boast of inclusive spaces — without displacing daily wage earners who earn their livelihoods there — it will be truly marvellous. And you know what else I'd like to see? Ramps till the water on the city's beaches. Can you imagine what a rush it would be if the old and infirm and differently-abled can wet their feet in the waves?





The author is a storyteller