Madras Memories: ‘Our family truly experienced the quote vandharai vaazhavaikum Chennai’

Chennai :

Chennai is a place where you can never feel left out irrespective of where you are from, you always have a place to fit in. I don’t think that’s the case with other places. I have lived the entire 25 years of my life in Chennai. I have friends who studied with me in school and college from other cities and countries also tell me that they love Chennai way more than the place they belong. No matter wherever we travel, how much ever we admire the beauty of other countries and cities, Chennai is home at heart.





Chennai is nothing short in any way. We have everything from Marina beach to ECR the best weekend getaway, to the best religious places, malls, theatres and whatnot. A city filled with so much history, rich, diverse culture and people here have the warmest heart I would say. Especially, the youngsters here have proved their power again and again in many instances like jallikattu, floods and cyclones where the entire country looked upon us.





Not to mention the common thing that connects us all is food. From street vendors to big restaurant chains, Mylapore filter coffee, Sathyam popcorns, Sowcarpet chat items we have the best of the best and there’s nothing less in that. I always made and still make friends over food and for a foodie like me, Chennai is a place always filled with so much variety and options. How can I leave ECR, as I write this - I remember the days I hang out with all my friends in Mahabs and it has always been our go-to weekend getaway.





On a personal note, our family truly experienced the quote ‘vandharai vaazhavaikum Chennai’. Our family background was from a small town and in the initial days we tried different businesses in different places, but everything fell in place when we decided to move to Chennai and start our business here. We definitely owe it to our dear Chennai makkal for who we have become because none of it would have been possible without the love, support and acceptance of Chennaiites.





And I started my NGO on mental health awareness in 2019 with no big vision but just a small dream to spread awareness on mental health and build a platform filled with resources. I can’t explain the amount of love and support I get every single day for this initiative, and I don’t think this would have been the same if it was in anyplace else.





Chennai is not just a name, but truly an emotion.





Pooja Srinivasa Raja,





founder @neoparenting.in, @onelife_ngo and Director- Adyar Ananda Bhavan