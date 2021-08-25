‘Art-Deco buildings of T Nagar and Parry's Corner are landmarks city’s heritage': Xavier Benedict, Architect who is actively involved in saving Pulicat Lake

Chennai :

When I was in school, Burmese atho food was a huge thing. The returnees from Burma opened food stalls in Vysarpadi and near Beach Station. That food gave me a connection with South East Asia.





During my college days in the 1990s, fast-food centres started popping up. If the fast-food centre has a board that says pure-veg or 100% veg, then it means it was started by somebody from Madras or has some Madras connection. The 14 idli-sambar combo served at restaurants was an emotion.





The Art-Deco buildings of T Nagar and Parry's Corner are the landmarks of last one-century heritage. Watching Football and boxing in old Nehru Stadium was another memory which is lost due to development.





As I grew up and started practicing architecture the city has become a collage of global culture. The heritage is lost, I would say. The built heritage of the past and art-deco buildings of T Nagar are lost due to the rise in road level. Even LIC Building on Anna Salai lost more than 10-feet of its height due to road rise.





The city needs immediate attention from the government to stop the haphazard rise in road level, which is putting huge pressure on home-loaner who are compelled to demolish the building before the completion of the loan period.