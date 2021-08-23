'Drive along Beach Road was fancy those days'- Parvathi Muthiah, hotelier, daughter of Chronicler of Madras

Chennai :

Madras brings to mind a tonne of nostalgic memories, made even more poignant by a long separation from a city that will always be home to me.





My favourite childhood memory is of warm, humid evenings spent at a then clean Edward Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar, a weekly fun escapade from the daily academic routine we were subjected to.





Braving the fear of water to step into the salty waves and almost drowning, evenings that were filled with musical cries of 'thengai maangai pattaani sundal ma' from the raggedy young boys and girls selling buckets of the delicious snack. Difficult choices – the sundal filled to the brim in newspaper cones or the fanned slices of mooku maangai dusted with salt and chilli powder?





And then there was the drive along the long stretch of Mount Road to get to the treasure trove of used book stores at Moore Market. As we drove along, I never failed to watch out for the latest punny advertisement from the polka-dotted, blue-haired, pony-tailed Amul girl as we crossed Spencers.





My earliest food memories are of learning how to pick the best fruits and vegetables from the master, my mother, at the markets, a different one depending on her fancy. Saidapet market, Panangal Park, Mylapore market – have I forgotten any? Oh, and the freshest of fish and seafood from the beach market. That drive along Beach Road was fancy, the summery breeze a treat that no air-conditioned car can beat – I can’t for the life of me remember the order of the statues that lined the beach though.





I have fond memories of finally cutting off the shackles of a protected childhood, hoodwinking the teachers at college to watch a forbidden movie at Sathyam theatre – my first adult movie, I believe. The popcorn wasn’t as good then, and let’s pretend I was not scandalised by what I saw on screen!





The city may have grown to become Chennai, but to me, it will always be the Madras of my heart.