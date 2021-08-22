Playing cricket and buying crackers at Parry’s Corner: GV Prakash’s fave Madras memories

Chennai :

My favourite Madras/Chennai memories revolve around playing cricket during my school days. I used to play at Somasundaram grounds,” says actor GV Prakash with a smile.





For Chennaiites, the Somasundraram playground in T. Nagar was one of the few grounds in the city that remained an open space in the busy neighbourhood, flanked by Rajachar Street, Somasundaram Street, Hanumanthan Street and Rama Street.





GV also enjoyed hanging around Besant Nagar beach, and of course, the best memory of anyone who grew up in the city- that of buying crackers at Parry’s Corner. “I loved going with my aunt to Parry’s Corner to buy crackers before Deepavali,” he says.





All of GV's childhood experiences are so relatable and definitely bring a smile on the occasion of Madras Day.












