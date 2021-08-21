‘My favourite Madras memories? Everything' Regina Cassandra

Chennai :

On the occasion of Madras Week, the actress says, “You can take the girl out of Madras, but you can’t take Madras out of the girl!” Her favourite Madras memories include crisp dosas, fragrant filter coffee and of course, the beach! A fitness freak, Regina was a regular runner at eco park, and she also has loads of family in the city, including her grandparents.





Ask her about the weather, something that most people complain about, and Regina says she likes that as well! “Even the warm, humid weather, I like everything about Madras, it’s all heart!” says the beautiful actress.





Watch the video for Regina’s special Madras day wishes for DT Next.











