My favourite place in Chennai is the museum: Sakshi’s surprising confession

Chennai :

The Government Museum, also called the Madras Museum, is a museum of human history and culture located in Egmore. It has a rich heritage. Started in 1851, it is the second oldest museum in India and is the tenth oldest Museum in the world. Sakshi, who grew up in Chennai, says she has many wonderful memories of the museum as a child.





Built in Indo-Saracenic style, it houses rare paintings of renowned artists, including that of Raja Ravi Varma and is also known for having the richest collections of bronze idols, 500 of them dating to 1000 BCE, in Asia. And Sakshi could relive all her memories when she recently did a shoot there.





Watch her talk about the museum in this exclusive video.















