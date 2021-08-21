This Madras lover collects clips of the city from videos of old Tamil songs

Chennai :

Being raised amidst the beauty of Madras, a musicophile has been collecting iconic videos of Madras featured in old Tamil songs from his database, especially from the 60s, 70s and 80s, and sharing them with his Facebook community called Madras Local History.





Under the hashtag #tamilmovieclipsofmadras and #tamilmovieclips on Facebook, Sridhar Venkataraman has been sharing clips from movies like Kathallika Neramillai (1964), Kudiyirundha Kovil (1968), Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Bandha Paasam (1962), Delhi to Madras (1972), Nizhalgal (1980), Cochin Express (1967) making people revisit their memories.









Adyar road featured in the movie Delhi to Madras





“Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), the Hindi movie, with both Amitabh and Rajinikanth had quite a collection of scenes shot in Besant Nagar. The movie takes you through other locations like Couum & Napier Bridge seen from the current day Defence quarters near the mouth of the river,” he had mentioned in one of his posts.









Amitabh Bachchan in Napier Bridge





“I have a collection of 3,000 plus Tamil songs starting from the 50s. When I was gathering the album, I happened to cross the old Madras and began extracting it. My love for music enkindled my love for Madras,” he added.









Mount road featured in the movie Kudiyirundha Kovil





Sridhar, who runs Chennai Food Walk, an adventurous group that loves to travel long distances just to eat something special, would post videos of film personalities on their birthdays from his database as a token of remembrance.





His most favourite memories of Madras among many others are old red buses and T Nagar roads where he used to ride for school. “Many things in the city have deteriorated over time but the memories of Madras is still afresh,” he expressed.