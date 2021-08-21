'How I fell in love with Madras and someone from Madras'

Chennai :

The Margazhi music season at the various 'sabhas' holds a special place in my heart the most memorable being the live concerts of the late Shri Balamurali Krishna, late Shri.Kadri Gopalnath and many others...not to mention the fantastic food at the sabha canteens. The Anna Central Library is another favorite place I have spent many hours reading books on science & psychology.









So, Chennai has given me a lot right from meeting my basic needs of survival, to love & belongingness, intellectual needs, aesthetic needs, and spiritual needs too.



We have fond memories of Besant Nagar beach too the play area where our daughter used to enjoy a lot and then the dinners we had there on the sands with home-cooked rotis and choley. Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar Temple was another frequented place. Fond memories of hours of meditation and prayers done there. Some of the fondest memories are visiting Vandalur Zoo when our daughter was a kid.I have now become a Chennaiite (especially a Mylaporean) in every sense of the term and this is the city of a million memories!