Chennai :

I was a confirmed Bangalorean before I fell in love….with Madras. At least twice a year we would as a family visit the “hot place” to enjoy the warm hospitality of my uncle and his family in his palatial home and romp in the company of cousins and extended family.





My favourite time was visiting Moore Market where I was told, you could buy anything from a marble to a crocodile!! We were allowed to choose gifts from this wonderful market which kept me wide-eyed. I loved going to the bookstalls where you got rare, wonderful books for children of all ages. You could get lost in Moore Market and I did, in a world of my own. My aunt desperately looked for me and after several exhausting rounds, saw me sitting on a little stool conversing with the shopkeeper and flipping through the pages of a beautiful book which was presented to me by a flabbergasted aunt who later regretted her stern reprimands, “Little girls should not stray away.”









“And aunts shouldn’t let go of their hand,” I suppressed a giggle. The stalls with their brilliance of displays left me in thrall and I couldn’t wait to visit again, sadly lost to this generation by fire.





As an adult with roots sunk firmly in Chennai, the Theosophical Society was magical, meeting a different genre of people, Rukmini Devi, Sankara Menon, Kamalaka, simple yet powerful influencers. The Banyan tree is an icon. Hallowed ground, so sacred, I would not trade this city for any other. I love Chennai, but I love Madras more!