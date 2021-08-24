Here's how to make Thengai Mangai Pattaani Sundal Marina beach style

Chennai :

When it is Madras, the first thing that comes to our mind is the Marina Beach and the famous sundal which is sold by teenagers who carry it in a battered steel canister. The taste of the sundal is phenomenal, let's quickly see how to make the same at home and enjoy.





Ingredients





1 cup white peas - soaked for abt 8 hrs and pressure cook until soft

3 -4 tbsp finely chopped raw mango

Salt to taste

To grind

2 tbsp - Coconut gratings

2 green chillies

1-inch ginger finely chopped

Grind all the above to a coarse paste without adding water

To temper

1 tsp oil

1/4 tsp mustard seeds

1 spring curry leaves





Method





Heat a pan add oil, splutter mustard seeds, curry leaves add the cooked peas, raw mango, the ground paste some salt to taste. Fry for few seconds and serve. Enjoy Marina Beach famous Thengai Mangai Pattaani Sundal.





Here's the video of the recipe:



