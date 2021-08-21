Madras Day special: Senguttuvan shares his recipe for 'baked' vada curry

Chennai :

Senguttuvan Subburathina has been teasing and tickling taste buds long before he became a participant for Masterchef Tamil. On Instagram, this 72-year-old photographer and food blogger makes thousands of his followers fall in love with his versions of traditional Tamilian dishes.





For Madras Day, Senguttuvan shares with DT Next, his take on the humble but classic Madras special — vada curry.









Reliving his Madras day memories, Senguttuvan had shared in a post:





Ingredients

A) To prepare vada: Gram dal - 1 cup Toor dal -1/4 cup Red Chillies - 3-4 Fennel seeds - 1 tsp Asafoetida -1/2 tsp Salt to taste

B) For masala: roast and blend to smooth paste Oil-2 Tbsp Cardamom, Clove, Cinnamon Poppy seeds -1 tsp Fennel seeds -1 tsp Green Chillies -2, Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tsp Roasted Gram dal - 1/4 cup Grated Coconut -1/2 cup C) Others Tomatos - 2, Kashmiri Red Chilly Powder -1 tsp Onion -2, Turmeric Powder -1/2 tsp Curry leaves Salt to taste Oil -2 TBLS Cilantro - for garnish





Preparation

For vada: Wash and soak both the dals for 2-3 hours and blend coarsely with other ingredients in (A). Normally it is deep fried in oil like vada. But I oven roasted till dals got cooked (not browned). Break the vadas to small pieces and keep aside.

Dry roast or fry with little oil the items in section B and blend to smooth paste, adding a little water and keep aside.

Now, heat oil in kadai, add the curry leaves, chopped onions and sauté till translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and sauté till mushy. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and sauté till raw smell goes.

Add the finely blended masala and add 2 cups of water and allow to boil for 5 minutes. Add the crushed vadas to kadai and allow to cook for 5 mins. Adjust salt. Garnish with Cilantro.

Enjoy with idly, dosa, set dosa, Indian Breads or with appam. (Add a boiled egg and enjoy. The flavours from the spices and the taste of vada in every bite is a delight to enjoy.)





"Celebrating 372 years of Madras.

Yes, I belong to the Madras era. My association began when I came to study PUC (equivalent to Class 12 now) in 1964.





Since was studying at a college near to the airport, many evening times were spent at the airport (old). No security. No entry fee. Used to keep a small autograph book ready in my pocket, to get autographs from actor and actress who come to board flights.





Marina beach and theatres were my main attractions. When I went to theatres to watch A movies, used to draw a moustache over my upper lips as the real one sprouted 3-4 years later."