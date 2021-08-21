The Miyawaki method: Restoring the greenery of Namma Chennai

Chennai :

Pioneered by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki, in this method, area-specific native species are planted close to each other so that they grow faster and thicker.





The drive will take place on August 22, between 7 am and 9 pm with 50 participants planting more than 3,000 saplings of over 40 indigenous varieties. “The varieties include vaagai, nochi, kaatuvaagai, sorgam, magilam. The urban forest will have canopies, bushes and subtrees,” Ariharan Kubendran, project associate, Thuvakkam foundation said.













“We will maintain the forest for 2 years after which they will become self-sustainable. Our aim to help recreate more habitats for animals amidst the urban concrete jungle,” he added.





The NGO has so far created 27 Miyawaki forests, including 12 in Chennai, across Tamil Nadu.