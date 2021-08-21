Virtual walk: Beach Pogalaama – August 21

Organised by Madras Inherited, this storytelling session will have kids taking a virtual walk through the Marina beach and its surroundings.
Chennai:
For children, heritage walks/virtual trails
In this storytelling session, kids will be taken on a virtual walk through the Marina beach and its surroundings, and explore histories, stories, experiences, and memories.
For children of ages: 8 – 15 years of age
Organised by Madras Inherited. Collaborator: Masquerade Theatre Group
Date: 21.08.2021 Time: 5pm – 5.30 pm
Registration link: The session will happen over Zoom. Interested participants can register through this
link:
Conversations