Sat, Aug 21, 2021

Virtual walk: Beach Pogalaama – August 21

Published: Aug 21,202111:35 AM

Organised by Madras Inherited, this storytelling session will have kids taking a virtual walk through the Marina beach and its surroundings.

Chennai:
For children, heritage walks/virtual trails

In this storytelling session, kids will be taken on a virtual walk through the Marina beach and its surroundings, and explore histories, stories, experiences, and memories.

For children of ages: 8 – 15 years of age

Organised by Madras Inherited. Collaborator: Masquerade Theatre Group

Date: 21.08.2021 Time: 5pm – 5.30 pm

Registration link: The session will happen over Zoom. Interested participants can register through this 
link:

