Virtual walk: Beach Pogalaama – August 21

Chennai :

For children, heritage walks/virtual trails





In this storytelling session, kids will be taken on a virtual walk through the Marina beach and its surroundings, and explore histories, stories, experiences, and memories.





For children of ages: 8 – 15 years of age





Organised by Madras Inherited. Collaborator: Masquerade Theatre Group





Date: 21.08.2021 Time: 5pm – 5.30 pm





Registration link: The session will happen over Zoom. Interested participants can register through this

link:



