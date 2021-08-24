All the poetry of Avvai was condensed into an aged face

Chennai :

There have been many Avvais in Tamil Sangam. Some of them even wrote romantic songs. Later, however, all the poetry of Avvai was condensed into one faceless entity. Two men were responsible for giving an aged face to the poetess.





The first was Gemini Vasan who made a blockbuster with KB Sundarambal as the aged (and a little overweight) Avvaiyar. The other was dramatist Avvai Shanmugham who even had teeth extracted so he could play the poetess on stage. Avvaiyar’s statue on the beach was donated and opened by Vasan.





The road that’s perpendicular to the statue and runs all the way to Mount Road and was earlier called Lloyds Road is now named Avvai Shanmugham Road. When the statue was installed, there were rumours that it was modeled after the then PWD minister and later chief minister’s mother. (Excerpted)