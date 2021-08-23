Twin statues to protest ban on horse racing

Claiming that gambling can destroy families, in 1974 the Tamil Nadu government decided to ban horse racing.
Chennai: Horse racing has been carried out in Madras even when the Mughals were ruling Delhi. Even train routes were altered to not disturb the activity. Claiming that gambling can destroy families, in 1974 the government decided to ban racing.
The Madras Race Club was quick to challenge the move. Without waiting for the courts to pass an order, in August 1974, Karunanidhi inaugurated two identical statues of a man restraining a rearing horse signifying the ban on horse racing on either side of the month-old Anna flyover. The cement on the statues hadn’t dried before the High Court struck down the ban and horses galloped again in Guindy. But the statues remained steadfast on their pedestals.
There have been ongoing speculations that the statues are based on Vanthiyathevan, the hero of the Tamil mega novel Ponniyin Selvan.
