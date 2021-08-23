Kannagi – the only statue of a fictional character installed on the beach

It was mired in controversy when a truck knocked it down during J Jayalalithaa’s time
Chennai: Perhaps the only fictional character to have a statue on the beach is the heroine of the epic Silapathigaram. The statue, however, was always associated with rumours. During the Tamil Conference, there were rumours about a starlet who had supposedly modeled for the statue.
During J Jayalalithaa’s time, the statue was mired in controversy when a truck knocked it down and the government decided not to restore it. The DMK agitated against the decision. A part of the press described DMK’s interest in installing the statue again as a fondness of a grown-up man to his childhood teddy bear.
Those in favour of the statue’s removal allegedly claimed that the statue of a woman who burnt down Madurai with a curse was not a good omen for the city or its rulers. But with the change of government, Kannagi was returned to her original place, pointing to the Marina ground.
During J Jayalalithaa’s time, the statue was mired in controversy when a truck knocked it down and the government decided not to restore it. The DMK agitated against the decision. A part of the press described DMK’s interest in installing the statue again as a fondness of a grown-up man to his childhood teddy bear.
Those in favour of the statue’s removal allegedly claimed that the statue of a woman who burnt down Madurai with a curse was not a good omen for the city or its rulers. But with the change of government, Kannagi was returned to her original place, pointing to the Marina ground.
Conversations